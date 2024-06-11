Rains, thundershowers likely in Hyderabad on Tuesday: IMD issues yellow alert

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 02:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, forecasting rainfall and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday.

The city is expected to see these weather conditions until June 13, with a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely to occur in all zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

On Monday night, areas such as Quthubullapur, Kapra, Shaikpet, ECIL, and Dammaiguda experienced moderate rainfall. As temperatures stood at 33 degree Celsius on Monday, similar temperatures are expected to persist over the next 48 hours, hovering around 32°C to 33°C.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana until June 13. On Tuesday, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Furthermore, thunderstorms with rain, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), are very likely to occur at isolated locations in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Residents are advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions during this period of unpredictable weather.