Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The incessant rains since Tuesday caused loss of lives, property damage, uprooted trees and electric poles, damaged crops and breached roads at several places in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Hundreds of electric poles fell and power lines snapped due to uprooting of trees resulting in disruption of electricity supply for hours in towns and villages. The Electricity department staff swung into action and took up measures to restore electricity supply in the areas.

In Nalgonda town, municipal authorities took up the task of pumping out water from apartment cellars and shopping complexes with the help of the fire department. Electricity supply, which was disrupted in many colonies in the town since last night, was restored by evening of Wednesday.

Crops damaged in thousands of acres

The heavy rains also caused crop damage resulting in losses to thousands of farmers in erstwhile Nalgonda district. According to the agriculture department, standing crops were damaged in 67,707 acres causing losses to 15,147 farmers in 341 villages of Nalgonda district. Paddy in 39,862 acres, cotton in 27,795 acres and red gram in 50 acres were damaged in the district.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, crops were damaged in 44,650 acres in 17 mandals. Paddy in 25,100 acres, cotton in 17,600 acres, red gram in 1,250 acres and other crops in 700 acres were damaged due to rain and flood water.

