Raj Thackeray rebukes toll booth employees

A video showing Thackeray questioning the toll booth employees went viral.

By PTI Published Date - 2 February 2024, 10:49 PM

Thane: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday took toll booth employees to task amid traffic jam here.

The MNS chief’s vehicle was stuck in a traffic jam at Mulund toll booth around 7 pm. He was returning to Mumbai from Nashik, sources said.

Thackeray had in the past launched agitations against toll recovery on major roads in Maharashtra, alleging irregularities and lack of transparency.