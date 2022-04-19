Rajanna-Sircilla: Two youth drown in Mid Manair reservoir

Rajanna-Sircilla: Two youths drowned in mid Manair reservoir near Kandikatkur of Illandakunta mandal on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Kurru Srinivas (30) from Repaka of Illandakunta mandal, Ponnam Raju (27) from Baswapur of Thangallapalli mandal and Balasani Ajay along with their family members went to Kandikatkur Yellamma temple to performed special prayers.

While other family members were engaged in puja activities, the trio got down into Mid Manair water to take bath and went missing as they did not know how to swim. As Ajay managed to get out of the water, Srinivas and Raju were drowned.

Knowing about the incident, Illandakunta police led by SI Mamidi Mahender rushed to the spot and fished out dead bodies. Bodies were shifted to Sircilla government hospital for postmortem.

