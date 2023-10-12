Rajasthan BJP plays down reports of dissent in state unit over ticket distribution

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said on Thursday that BJP is a cadre-based party, the issues which had arisen have now toned down and the party will stand united.

By ANI Published Date - 03:24 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said on Thursday that BJP is a cadre-based party, the issues which had arisen have now toned down and the party will stand united.

Jaipur: Reacting to the dissatisfaction arising among the BJP members in Rajasthan after the release of the first candidate list by the party for assembly elections, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said on Thursday that BJP is a cadre-based party, the issues which had arisen have now toned down and the party will stand united. “When the best has to be chosen from the better ones, the better ones do have something in the back of their mind but BJP is a cadre-based party and it is evident that the issues that were there earlier have toned down at present and will further tone down in future as well,” said Rathore.

“The whole party will be united and respect the decision made by the party high command. At times there are minor disputes in a family which are usually solved internally among the the family members. There is nothing to worry about because it is not as if there is a major rebellion, it is just a minor thing on which understanding can be developed,” he added.

Speaking on the advice committee which has been formed to resolve internal issues, Rathore said, “We all connect with each other on a regular basis and discuss the issues, even yesterday (Wednesday) I was in Tonk where we had discussions with the party workers and things are getting better with time.” On being asked about the possibility of more MPs getting shortlisted in the candidate list, the BJP leader said that this decision would be taken by the Parliamentary Board.

He further said MPs, MLAs and Central Minsters are all party workers and which person has to be utilised at which point in this battle of democracy has been decided by our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we all will be deployed in this battle as per his vision.

Further, reacting to Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas’s statement that BJP released the candidate list during Shraddh Paksh (Pitru Paksha) despite the party claiming to be a Sanatani, Rathore said that at least Congress is now talking about Shraddh Paksha, Pitru Paksha and Navratra. The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its first list of the 41 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

The names of the candidates were finalized at a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) that was chaired by the BJP President JP Nadda on October 1.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.