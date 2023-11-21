Rajasthan Elections 2023: Congress Releases Manifesto Prioritizing Farmers & Youth | Rajasthan News

Key promises include creating 10 lakh job opportunities, implementing a new recruitment scheme at the panchayat level, and doubling the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme's annual benefit from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.
The Congress unveiled its comprehensive manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, presenting a commitment to conduct a caste survey and introducing various schemes for farmers and youth. Key promises include creating 10 lakh job opportunities, implementing a new recruitment scheme at the panchayat level, and doubling the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme’s annual benefit from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.