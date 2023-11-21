Rajasthan Elections 2023: Congress Releases Manifesto Prioritizing Farmers & Youth | Rajasthan News

Key promises include creating 10 lakh job opportunities, implementing a new recruitment scheme at the panchayat level, and doubling the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme's annual benefit from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

The Congress unveiled its comprehensive manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, presenting a commitment to conduct a caste survey and introducing various schemes for farmers and youth. Key promises include creating 10 lakh job opportunities, implementing a new recruitment scheme at the panchayat level, and doubling the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme’s annual benefit from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.