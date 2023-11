Rajasthan Elections 2023: Polling Day Updates | Rajasthan News

A total of 51,507 polling booths have been established across the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: Voting commenced this morning for the 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan, as the BJP strives to seize control from the Congress, aiming to overcome the state’s historical anti-incumbency trend. Rajasthan’s Chief Electoral Officer, Praveen Gupta, informed that polling began at 7 a.m. today.

