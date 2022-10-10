Munugode by-poll: 11 candidates file nominations on Monday

Nalgonda: Eleven candidates filed their nominations to the Returning Officer for the Munugode assembly by-poll till 3 pm on Monday.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who was accompanied by union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and party state president Bandi Sanjay, reached the RO office at Chandur from Munugode in a rally and filed his nomination. The Returning Officer also received two sets of nominations from his followers on behalf of him.

On behalf of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Kethavath Shanker Naik submitted a set of nomination papers to the Returning Officer. Seven candidates filed nominations as independent candidates.

Sravanthi will personally submit another set of nomination papers to the Returning Officer on October 11 after taking out a rally in Chandur.