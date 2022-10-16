Rajiv Swagruha flats: Last date for token advance is Oct 26

Hyderabad: Following the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) proposal to take up allotment of leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam Townships, several applicants have paid the token advance for the flats.

According to officials, the demand for the flats at Pocharam Township was comparatively more.

The HMDA has given another chance to individuals who have already applied by paying Rs. 1,000 and the allotment of flats will be done through a lottery to the ones who pay the token advance.

Interested applicants should pay a token advance in the form of a Demand Draft, drawn in favour of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, payable at Hyderabad. The DD should be submitted at the Office of the MD, Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd., Himayathnagar before 5 pm on October 26.