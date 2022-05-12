Rajya Sabha election schedule released

05:14 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Hyderabad: Elections to 52 Rajya Sabha seats including two seats in Telangana, will be held on June 10. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the 57 seats of the Council of States elected from 15 States, which will expire on their retirement between June and August this year.

While the notification will be issued on May 24 kickstarting the nominations, the last date for submission of nominations is May 31. The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on June 1, followed by the last date for withdrawl of candidatures on June 3. The polling will be held on June 10 between 9 am to 4 pm, followed by the counting of votes on the same day.

The terms of union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, along with many Congress veterans like P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Jairam Ramesh and Ambika Soni are also set to end. In Telangana, TRS Rajya Sabha members Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao and D Srinivas will retire in June for which the elections will be held. These elections will be crucial in terms of the Presidential elections due in July. Seven seats of nominated MPs are also vacant.