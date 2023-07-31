| Raksha Clinches Silver At Junior All England Badminton Championship

Raksha clinches silver at Junior All England Badminton Championship

Raksha Kandasamy clinched a silver in the Junior All England Badminton Championship after losing to Jackie Dent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: Indian badminton player Raksha Kandasamy clinched a silver in the Junior All England Badminton Championship after losing to Jackie Dent of Canada.

The shuttler, who trains at the MKS Badminton Academy in Nacharam, Hyderabad went down fighting 21-19, 12-21, 11-21 in the summit clash.

Earlier, the 16-year-old girl defeated Italy’s Gianna Stiglich 21-13, 16-21, 25-23 in a close semifinal clash to enter the final.

Results: Final: Raksha Kandasamy lost to Jackie Dent (Canada) 21-19,12-21,11-21; Semis: bt Gianna Stiglich (Italy) 21-13,16-21,25-23; Quarters: bt Ella Lin (USA) 12-21,24-22,21-17; 2nd Round: bt Taarini Suri 21-12,21-16; 1st Round: bt Ishasriya Mekala (Wales) 21-11,21-15.