Senior official of Badminton Association of Telangana Pani Rao passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Senior official and the treasurer of the Badminton Association of Telangana K Pani Rao passed away in Hyderabad on Friday.

He was 72. He is survived by wife, son and a daughter. The soft-spoken official has been associated with the game for over five decades in various capacities. Apart from being the treasurer of the Badminton Association of Telangana, he was also the secretary of the Hyderabad District Badminton Association.

Pani Rao, who started as a badminton coach, also served as BWF referee. He had officiated several national tournaments in age group categories. The state badminton association officials condoled his demise.