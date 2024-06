| You Complete Us Upasana Shares Heartfelt Message As Klin Kaara Turns One

‘You complete us”: Upasana shares heartfelt message as Klin Kaara turns one

Upasana re-shared a video featuring moments from Klin Kaara's birth and naming ceremony, originally posted by Ram Charan last year

By ANI Published Date - 20 June 2024, 11:44 AM

Upasana took to social media to commemorate the occasion with a heartfelt message and a nostalgic video.

New Delhi: Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are celebrating their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, first birthday. Upasana took to social media to commemorate the occasion with a heartfelt message and a nostalgic video.

Upasana re-shared a touching video featuring moments from Klin Kaara’s birth and naming ceremony, originally posted by Ram Charan last year on Upasana’s birthday.

In her caption, Upasana expressed her joy, saying, “Happiest first birthday, my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I’ve watched this video a million times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 14, 2012, welcomed Klin Kaara after 11 years of marriage. Since her birth, Ram Charan and Upasana have delighted fans with glimpses of their daughter on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of ‘Game Changer’, which also stars Kiara Advani. The film’s story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu’s 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S Shankar has directed the film. Additionally, Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16.

The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. AR Rahman will compose the music for the film.