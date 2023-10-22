Ram Pothineni’s ‘Skanda’ to make its digital premier on this date

| Ram Pothinenis Skanda To Make Its Digital Premier On This Date

Filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu, known for his mass action entertainers, collaborated with Ram for the first time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:16 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: Ram Pothineni’s flick ‘Skanda‘ which released on September 28 in theatres is all set to arrive on OTT platform. The movie will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

Filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu, known for his mass action entertainers, collaborated with Ram for the first time. There were huge expectations on the film as it was helmed by Boyapati Sreenu, who delivered a huge hit with his last film Akhanda, but the film received mixed response.

Along with Ram Pothineni, the movie also features Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth in prominent roles.