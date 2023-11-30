Telangana Assembly elections: Vijay Deverakonda casts his vote at Jubilee Hills

The Election Commission of India reported 20.64 per cent voter turnout by 11:00 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:28 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnesses a star-studded affair at polling booths as celebrities from the Tollywood actively participate in the Assembly elections.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda cast his vote at Jubilee Hills Public School on Thursday. Other actors including Jagapathi Babu, Nani, Manoj Manchu, Ram Pothineni, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Sudheer Babu, Gopichand, and Ravi Teja enthusiastically made their way to polling stations, emphasizing the significance of participation in the electoral process.

With 119 seats up for contention, the state is witnessing a steady stream of voters exercising their franchise across diverse regions. While the voting process continues, the state anticipates a significant rise in the voter turnout as the day progresses. Polling officials and authorities have made necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and efficient electoral process, urging citizens to participate actively.