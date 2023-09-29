Skanda Review: Routine commercial stuff blended with RaPo’s energy

Skanda is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Dwaraka Creations produced the film. Sreeleela played the female lead alongside Ram Pothineni

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:56 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Photo: X

By Saki

Hyderabad: Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Srinu joined hands for their first pan-Indian film, Skanda. The film was released in theatres on September 28. After looking at the pre-release material of the film, like the trailer, promos, and songs, Skanda doesn’t look much different from Boyapati’s other films. But still, Skanda had good openings from the audience. Does Skanda really have those standards? Let’s check it out.

Skanda is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Dwaraka Creations produced the film. Sreeleela played the female lead alongside Ram Pothineni. Sai Manjrekar and Srikanth played prominent roles. Urvashi Rautela made a special appearance in a song.

Skanda is no different from the other movies in Boyapati’s World. We all know what a Boya world is. It’s something like another planet apart from Earth, Mars, and others in our solar system. Let’s go one by one.

Skanda has overloaded action, just like every other film by Boya. But what’s irritating this time is that the action episodes aren’t just overloaded but also overstretched. Only the action episodes in Skanda could take 45 minutes to 1 hour of runtime. Ram’s (the second character’s) stunts in Kadapa are the best among the actions, while Ram charges against three different gangs with his swords where opponents hold guns is the worst.

Skanda has good emotions too, but they are not enough to strengthen the story. The love track between Ram and Sreeleela looks totally ridiculous as a part of the commercial cinema. The second half has a flashback totally dependent on emotions between two friends. Srikanth gets a good role here, and he performs well too. There is also a good, lengthy dialogue about the relationship between parents and children. One family song in the flashback is well picturised too.

And then we move to the music of Skanda. The songs are not so catchy or entertaining on the screen. Only the title track and the intro track for RaPo worked in the background score. The rest of the tracks are loud and irritating.

Ram Pothineni gives his best as Boyapati’s hero with all his energy. He played both the shades with good presentation. Sreeleela is just a glamorous pack. No other actors get great roles.

All the technical aspects, from cinematography to editing and production design to VFX, are average.

As expected, Boyapati once again disappoints with the routine stuff. But he tried to hook the audience at the end by announcing a sequel.

So decide for yourself if you want to watch Boya’s commercial stuff once again. But note that you don’t just buy a ticket to watch Skanda in theatres; you actually buy one to fly in a rocket to some planet named ‘Boya’.

Also Read Chandramukhi 2 Review: Just an extended copy but not a worthy sequel