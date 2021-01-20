Ramagundam cops detain 15 gamblers

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Task Force police detained 15 gamblers and seized Rs 37,630 in cash, five two-wheelers, an auto rickshaw and 13 mobile phones from them. Based on reliable information, task force police conducted raids in a secluded place on the outskirts of Rangapur, Basanthanagar police station limits on Tuesday night and arrested them.

Pulipaka Devadanam of Sabbitham, Paidi Ajay of Hanumanthunipeta, Akula Shankar of Perapalli, Kummari Anil, Chiluka Naresh, Uppuleti Vinay, Chiluveru Mahesh, Avunuri Sagar, Chegonda Ravi of Rangapur, Devasani Devaiah of Raghavapur, Madasu Srinivas, Nili Mallaiah of Sabbitham, Arkoti Lingaiah of Gollapalli, Bangani Mahesh of Rampalli and Arkoti Mallaiah of Gollapalli were taken into custody.

Task force CI M Rajkumar and police officers Srinivas, Mallesh, Chandrashekhar, Mahender, Prakash, Sunil and Sudarshan were involved in the raids.

