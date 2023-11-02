Ramesh emerges winner at C Devender Yadav Memorial Run

Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s B Ramesh emerged winner in the men’s 4 km run at the 33rd C Devender Yadav Memorial Run organised by Athletics Coaching Academy at Nizam College Grounds on Thursday.

Ramesh clinched the top spot with a timing of 15:00.2s to secure the top honours ahead of Ankit Sen and Sai Vamshi, who finished in second and third places respectively.

In the women’s 3 km run, Sri Sharda’s Vishalakshi finished the run with a timing of 16:32s to grab top honours.

Results: Men’s: 4 km: 1. B Ramesh (Hyd) 15:00.2s, 2. Ankit Sen (Hyd) 15:13.0s, 3. Sai Vamshi (Hyd) 15:19.1s; Women’s: 3 km: 1. Vishalakshi (Sri Sharda) 16:32s, 2. B Chandana (AV) 20:42.0s 3. Homika (Ambedkar) 22:30.0s; Ruparam Chowdhary and Jigna Y secured titles in boys and girls divisions with timings of 9:14.2s and 10:54.2s respectively. 18 Years: 3 km: Boys: 1. Ruparam Chowdhary 9:14.2s, 2. M Aravind (Nagarkurnool) 9:19.6s, 3. R Shiva (TSWRS) 8:29.6s; Girls: 1. Jigna Y (Aadyas) 10:54.2s, 2. N Sai Suhani (Pearson) 11:23.4s, 3. Grace Mary (ZPHS) 11:59.0s; 15 Years: 2 km: Boys: 1. Sathvik Reddy (KVT) 9:54.0s, 2. Eshwar (Maheshwaram) 10:23.12s, 3. M.Srinivas (Maheshwaram) 10:35.5s; Girls: 1. D Sri Hasini (MJP) 11:45.30s, 2. T Tanusri (Blue Bird) 12:05.0s, 3. Kavya (Happy Scholar)12:05.32s; 12 Years: 1 km: Boys: Joint 1st Place: Jaswin (GVR School) and L.Shashank (MNR) 4:59.98s, 2. M Vikram (TS Model) 5:24.6s, 3. Vihan (Gitanjali) 5:29.12s; Girls: 1. D Paravathi (ZPHS) 5:28.87s, 2. Sathvika (Rock Well) 5:49.4s, 3. A Shireesha (TS Model) 5:50.5s; 10 Years: 1 km: Boys: 1. M Dinesh (TS Model) 4:00.2s, 2. Manikanta M (Howard) 4:10.0s, 3. M Nitesh (TS Model) 4:11.6s; Girls: 1. Sajni Aneela (Sri Balaji) 6:26.64s, 2. Lasya (Gitanjali) 6:34.53s, 3. Deeikshitha (LBS) 6:43.00s.

