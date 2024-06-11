Ramky Infrastructure wins FICCI’s Smart Urban Innovation Award

The award was presented during the 5th edition of the Smart Urban Innovation Awards, held alongside the 7th edition of FICCI's Cities Summit.

Hyderabad: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) has been awarded the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Smart Urban Innovation Award 2024 in the ‘Sustainable Cities’ category for their significant contribution to the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad.

Legacy leachate, a toxic by-product of waste decomposition, poses a serious environmental threat by contaminating nearby water bodies as well as groundwater. Ramky’s innovative solution involved a 2,000 KLD leachate treatment plant, designed to address this issue.

The project also included the restoration and stabilization of ponds located near the waste management facility. It addressed a significant challenge, with the initial estimated volume of legacy leachate in Hyderabad exceeding 849,780.88 Kilolitres (KL).

Y.R. Nagaraja, Managing Director, Ramky Infrastructure Limited said, “The Hyderabad leachate treatment plant the first of its kind in the country is a testament to this commitment, setting an industry benchmark for future projects.”