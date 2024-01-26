Ranji: Tanmay slams triple ton as Hyderabad plunder Arunachal Pradesh

Hyderabad now have a lead of 357 runs and nine wickets in hand. The match is heading into another two-day finish like all the Hyderabad previous matches in the league.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 10:26 PM

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Ranji captain Tanmay Agarwal put the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers to sword smashing a breathtaking 160-ball unbeaten 323 as Hyderabad raced to 529/1 in just 48 overs, after restricting the opposition for 172 runs, on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad, on Friday.

Opener Tanmay smashed as many as 33 boundaries and 21 sixes in his knock while G Rahul Singh, the captain of the side, smashed 185 runs in 105 balls.

He scored 26 boundaries and three sixes. The openers added an astonishing 449 runs for the opening wicket in 40.2 overs before Rahul departed. At stumps, Abhirath Reddy was giving company to Tanmay.

Electing to bowl first, Hyderabad got off to a dream start with CV Milind taking two wickets in the first over.

He first bowled captain Neelam Obi on the third ball and then trapped Abhishek Mrinnal as lbw on the very next ball. Kartikeya Kak then struck for his first wicket dismissing Aprameya Jaiswal and then sent Indiya Toku to pavilion in his next over to reduce Arunachal Pradesh to 21/4 in the sixth over.

A 45-run stand between opener Techi Doria and Divyansh Yadav helped them to stage a mini-comeback but the latter was dismissed by Sanketh. Doria and Techi Sonam added 38 runs for the sixth wicket to take their side past the 100-run mark before Sonam’s dismissal.

The visitors lost the next two wickets cheaply. But opener Doria, who was running out of partners, counter-attacked, hitting 12 boundaries and four sixes. He was left stranded on 97 as other batters failed to give him any company.