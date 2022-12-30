Rape cases increase under Warangal police commissionerate limits in 2022

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:28 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Warangal: In a worrisome trend, crimes against women and children have gone up in 2022 as compared to the last year. Particularly, the number rape cases increased by 33 in 2022.

While 96 rape cases were registered in 2021, 129 rape cases were registered this year, according to the data available with the Warangal police commissionerate police.

On the other hand, the women deaths caused by dowry harassment have also gone by four cases in 2022. The number of the dowry death cases was 10 in 2021, while the number of the same cases is 14 in 2022.

The harassment of the married women is also going on despite ‘strict’ enforcement of the laws and awareness programmes.

A total of 553 women have complained about the harassment after marriage. The number of harassment of married women was 516 in 2021.

The cases of outraging the modesty of women have also gone up by 291, while the number of the same cases was 260in 2021.

Meanwhile, the 2022 also witness an increase in crimes against the children under Warangal police commissionerate limits which include Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts.

Two children were murdered in 2022, while there were no murder of children in 2021. Rape cases against the children have also doubled in 2022. The number of the rapes against children is 80 in 2022, while the same cases were only 49 in 2021.

The police have also registered 152 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in 2022. The number of the POCSO cases registered in 2021 was 109. Moreover, the number of kidnapping or abduction of the children cases has also gone by 25 cases.