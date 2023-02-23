Rare 25 year jail term for youngster in POCSO case in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: The first additional sessions judge and special judge for POCSO cases, M Shyam Sree, on Wednesday sentenced a youngster convicted for the rape of a 16-month-old child to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment, one of the maximum sentences under the Act so far.

The 22-year-old youth, Azmeera Sai Kiran of Thurubaka village of Dummugudem mandal in the district was accused of raping the 16-month-old girl on June 24, 2018.

The then Dummugudem Inspector of Police B Balakrishna booked a case and ASP Sangram Singh Patil was the investigation officer in the case. Twelve witnesses, including the parents of the child, were questioned in the case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on Sai Kiran in default of which he should undergo six months imprisonment.

Though there have been 20 year jail terms under the POCSO Act, 25 years is a rare sentence in Telangana. There are only very few such 25 year sentences under the POCSO Act in other States as well.