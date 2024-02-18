Rare bird spotted in Telangana’s Warangal

Nageshwar Rao, a passionate wildlife photographer said that he spotted the rare bird during a 'Bird Race' for GBBC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Photo: Nageshwar Rao

Warangal: The Spur-winged Lapwing or Spur-winged Plover (Vanellus spinosus ) was recorded for the first time in the country, on Sunday, cheering environmentalists and birders.

Nageshwar Rao, a passionate wildlife photographer said that he spotted the rare bird during a ‘Bird Race’ for GBBC (Great Backyard Bird Count) conducted by Deccan Birders and HSBC, in Warangal. He said that he came to know about the winged wonder with the help of Dr Jagan Pannala, a zoology professor from the city.

Rao claimed that the water bird was sighted for the first time in India and neighbouring countries, reflecting the rich wealth of biodiversity of Telangana.

Watch: