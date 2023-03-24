Rare celestial event occurs in Hyderabad; Moon, Venus align in conjunction

Friday, Mar 24, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:16 PM, Fri - 24 March 23
Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Rare celestial event occurred on Friday as the moon and Venus, the brightest planet in our solar system, aligned in a conjunction.

The stunning event was observed in various parts of the world, including Hyderabad.

The conjunction of the moon and Venus is a relatively uncommon occurrence that happens when the two celestial bodies appear close to each other in the night sky. The event is particularly rare when the two are at their brightest, as was the case on Friday.

Astrophysicists and amateur skywatchers alike were excited to witness this unusual alignment. Many took to social media to share their photos and videos of the event, capturing the beauty of the moon and Venus side by side.

In Hyderabad, the conjunction was visible for a short period. Sky gazers who were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the event were treated to a breathtaking sight as the two celestial objects shone brightly against the darkening sky.

The rare event was caused by the relative positions of the moon, Venus, and Earth as they orbited around the sun.

