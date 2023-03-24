Rare celestial event occurs in Hyderabad; Moon, Venus align in conjunction

The conjunction of the moon and Venus is a relatively uncommon occurrence that happens when the two celestial bodies appear close to each other

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:16 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Rare celestial event occurred on Friday as the moon and Venus, the brightest planet in our solar system, aligned in a conjunction.

The stunning event was observed in various parts of the world, including Hyderabad.

The conjunction of the moon and Venus is a relatively uncommon occurrence that happens when the two celestial bodies appear close to each other in the night sky. The event is particularly rare when the two are at their brightest, as was the case on Friday.

Astrophysicists and amateur skywatchers alike were excited to witness this unusual alignment. Many took to social media to share their photos and videos of the event, capturing the beauty of the moon and Venus side by side.

In Hyderabad, the conjunction was visible for a short period. Sky gazers who were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the event were treated to a breathtaking sight as the two celestial objects shone brightly against the darkening sky.

Step outside and look at the crescent #moon once. It’s beautiful and calming. And she is also wearing the gleaming pendant. The holy month of #Ramadan hereby begins, best wishes to all. pic.twitter.com/uTrfsEFvKF — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) March 24, 2023

Rare conjunction of the moon 🌙 and the Venus ( the brightest ) today 😍👌🏻 Have you seen today ? pic.twitter.com/OtPzLlTU3F — Vizag Weatherman (@VizagWeather247) March 24, 2023

A spectacular telescopic view of venus-moon occultation was today organised by the Department of Physics. As #venus is the brightest celestial object in the sky after sun and moon, this lunar-venus conjunction can be observed easily.#nitrourkela #astronomy@EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/ksqWLbOAFm — NIT Rourkela 🇮🇳 (@nitrourkela) March 24, 2023

Don't miss tonight's breathtaking celestial display as the #Moon and #Venus come close to each other in the night sky. ✨🌙💕#DiscoverTsinghua pic.twitter.com/RYU9QWOgaQ — Tsinghua University (@Tsinghua_Uni) March 24, 2023

The rare event was caused by the relative positions of the moon, Venus, and Earth as they orbited around the sun.

Also Read Brace for another celestial event in April