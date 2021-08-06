Rare fish found in rivulet in Jagitial

Fisheries department district officials confirmed it as ‘Devil Fish’ and informed that it lives in sea water.

Jagitial: A rare variety of fish was found in a local rivulet near Atmanagar of Metpalli mandal on Friday.

As part of regular practice, a fisherman, Gollapalli Rajanarsu on Friday cast his net in Peddavagu. However, he was surprised after seeing the rare fish in his net. He immediately informed the matter to other fishermen as well as fisheries department district officials and sent the pictures of fish to officials. After seeing the pictures, officials confirmed it as ‘Devil Fish’ and informed that it lives in sea water. It was a rare incident to find Devil fish in a rivulet.

