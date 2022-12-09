Intellectual Property Rights seminar held at FCRI Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

The speakers emphasized that under Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme farmers should be encouraged for precision tree farming.

Hyderabad: Experts stressed on new techniques in precision tree farming, which would give more income to farmers, besides facilitating to meet the demand of wood industry and domestic wood requirements.

Addressing at the “Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Forest Genetic Resource Conservation & Management” at FCRI, Mulugu on Friday, FCRI Dean Priyankaa Varghese briefed about the main objective of the seminar. It was aimed at creating awareness about various IP tools available for forest genetic resource conservation and management.

Retired IFS Dr. Manoranjan Bhanja delivered a lecture on the works taken by the State forest department on development of various genetic resources, its conservation and management.

The speakers emphasized that under Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme farmers should be encouraged for precision tree farming. Awareness has to be created among farmers about income from tree farming and it was more than conventional agriculture.