Rashmika gets mobbed by fans as she pays visit to ‘Lalbaugh Ka Raja’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

The actor was mobbed by a humungous crowd who wanted to catch a glimpse of the diva.

Hyderabad: South heartthrob Rashmika Mandanna had recently made an appearance at Lalbaugh Ka Raja, where she had gone to seek blessings, yesterday. The actor was mobbed by a humungous crowd who wanted to catch a glimpse of the diva.

Catch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The ‘Pushpa’ actor has been the talk of the town and the apple of fans’ eyes for her humble, cute and down-to-earth demeanour. She looked stunning as she donned a multi-coloured printed lehenga with a matching shrug on top. Post the trailer launch event, she was papped at the historic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the city, where she got Ganpati’s darshan.

On the work front, apart from ‘Goodbye’, Rashmika has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will feature next in ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actor also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.