Rashmika, Vijay celebrate four years of ‘Geetha Govindam’

By Shweta Watson Published: Published Date - 04:14 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating have been doing the rounds in the film industry for a long time now. On a recent episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, Janhvi Kapoor, who admitted to having a crush on the ‘Liger’ actor, said she has stalked Rashmika many times on social media to keep a track of her followers. This statement from Janhvi caused more speculation on social media platforms.

When Vijay appeared on the Koffee couch, he said of Rashmika, “We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I’m very fond of her.”

Amid all this, Vijay and Rashmika celebrated the four-year anniversary of their first film together, ‘Geetha Govindam’, on Instagram. Sharing posters of the blockbuster film, the duo penned cute notes on the photo and video-sharing platform. Marking the milestone, Vijay wrote, “4 Years 🙂 #Geetha Govindam (sic).” The ‘Pushpa’ star wrote along with a red heart emoji, “#4yearsofgeethagovindam (sic).”

Directed by Parasuram, the film was released on August 15, 2018. The story of the film revolves around a young lecturer (Vijay) who falls for an independent level-headed woman (Rashmika) but unfortunately for him, things begin on the wrong foot. He tries his best to clear the misunderstandings and convince her.