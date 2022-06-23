Rashmikaa enters quarters of ITF $25k tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa upset seventh seeded Misaki Matsuda from Japan to make it to the quarterfinal of the Tennis Project ITF Women’s $25k tennis tournament in Gurugram, on Thursday.

The talented youngster recorded a comfortable 6-2 win in the first set before losing the second 1-6. However, she regrouped herself in the third to win it 6-4.

However, it was end of the road for other State players Sowjanya Bavisetti and Baharmus Humera. Sowjanya lost to Karman Kaur Thanid 3-6, 2-6 while Humera went down to Vaidehi Chaudhari 5-7, 3-6.