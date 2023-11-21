Rashmikaa pair enters quarters at W $25,000 tennis tournament

In the pre-quarterfinal clash, Rashmikaa and Vaidhehi recorded a comfortable 6-0, 6-3 win over compatriots Pratibha Narayan Prasad and Suhita Maruri to march into the last eight stage
Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidhehi Choudhary entered quarterfinals of the ongoing W $25,000 tennis tournament held at Bowring Institute Club, Bengaluru on Tuesday.
In the pre-quarterfinal clash, Rashmikaa and Vaidhehi recorded a comfortable 6-0, 6-3 win over compatriots Pratibha Narayan Prasad and Suhita Maruri to march into the last eight stage.
In the singles match, Rashmikaa cruised past Humera Baharmus 6-1, 7-5 to enter the next round.
Results:
Doubles Pre-quarterfinal: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidhei Choudhary bt Pratibha Narayan Prasad/Suhita Maruri 6-0, 6-3;
Singles: First round: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Humera Baharmus 6-1, 7-5.