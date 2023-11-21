Star Sports unveils exciting PKL promo starring Nandamuri Balakrishna

Joining Balakrishna in the promo are Tiger Shroff and Kiccha Sudeep, all donning warrior-themed personas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: Star Sports has launched an exciting campaign to promote the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), slated to kick off on December 2.

The league’s 10th season’s promo showcases Nandamuri Balakrishna playing Kabaddi within the campaign’s film.

This unique line-up has captured the attention of both Kabaddi enthusiasts and fans alike.

The adrenaline-pumping PKL matches can be watched on StarSports and Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports Telugu (@starsportstelugu)