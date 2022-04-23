Rasoolpura diversions: Try out alternative routes, Hyderabad CP tells public

CV Anand Visited Rasoolpura traffic diversion route

Hyderabad: With route diversions triggering massive traffic snarls near Rasoolpura, the City Police has suggested that the public try out alternative routes and transport modes, including the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Police Commissioner CV Anand, who on Saturday reached the spot and took stock of the situation, said the implications of the diversions were being studied. Suggesting that regular commuters on the stretch look at alternative travel modes including the Metro, Anand said more efforts were being made to effectively regulate traffic as well in the area.

Also asking commuters from LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and Nagole to use other routes instead of the Begumpet road, Anand said the Koti, Nampally, Masab Tank roads could be used to reach the IT Corridor.

The situation arose after the City Traffic Police had to impose restrictions between Karachi Bakery and Minister Road owing to works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme, expected to continue for 45 days.

Anand said lakhs of vehicles use the Begumpet road on a daily basis, the stretch being a crucial link between the IT corridor and the city’s eastern side. The Commissioner also said a meeting would be held with GHMC officials and other departments to speed up the work. Traffic officials in the meanwhile have been asked to install animated signage boards to alert commuters.

FOR INFO:

Alternative Routes:

From CTO Junction towards Rasoolpura: Take left turn near Yatri Nivas towards PG Road, right turn to Minister Road, proceed towards Rasoolpura T Junction

Vehicles from KIMS Hospital towards Rasoolpura T Junction will not be allowed right turn opposite New Ramgopalpet PS towards Sindhi Colony

Traffic from Begumpet flyover will not be allowed right turn at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS; have to proceed to CTO

To go to KIMS Hospital:

• From Punjagutta side: Begumpet flyover, U Turn under CTO flyover, Hanuman Temple lane, Ramgopalpet PS left turn – KIMS Hospital

• Punjagutta Crossroad, Khairatabad flyover, PVNR Marg, Nallagutta, Minister Road – KIMS Hospital

• From Secunderabad: CTO Junction, Paradise, Ranigunj Junction right turn, Minister Road – KIMS Hospital

