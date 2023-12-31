Ration card e-KYC deadline extended in Telangana

This announcement comes after two months of ongoing e-KYC implementation at ration shops across the state.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 AM, Sun - 31 December 23

Representational Image/file photo

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has extended the deadline for ration card e-KYC until January 31, 2024, providing relief to beneficiaries who haven’t yet completed the process. Civil Supplies commissioner Devendra Singh Chouhan has issued orders on Saturday.

This announcement comes after two months of ongoing e-KYC implementation at ration shops across the state.

Medchal Malkajgiri district stood first with 87.81 per cent and Wanaparty in the bottom of the list with the lowest percentage of 54.17.