‘Ravanasura’ theme song is out now

'Ravanasura' theme song is out. Arun Kaundinya has put his soul into bringing out this breathtaking performance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Ravanasura’, Ravi Teja‘s latest film, is set to hit theatres in a couple of days. The film is going to be released on Good Friday, April 7, aiming for a long weekend. There are very positive vibes around this film, and the audience are thrilled to witness Ravi Teja’s grey shaded avatar in the film.

The teaser and trailer for ‘Ravanasura’ showed how thrilling the film is going to be and to what extent Ravi Teja is going to present his intensity. Even the title song hinted at the same. Now extending this a bit further, the makers released the theme song today, which looks similar to that of the title song but is an extended version of it where the lead’s character is better explored.

Arun Kaundinya’s vocals are the song’s biggest strength. The singer has put his soul into bringing out this breathtaking performance. Sri Harsha’s lyrics are beautiful and meaningful. Harshavardhan Rameshwar once again proves his excellence in providing the best background songs.

‘Ravanasura’ is written by Srikanth Vissa and directed by Sudheer Varma. The film is produced by Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Teamworks. There are numerous female leads in the film, including Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Anu Emmanuel, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojita. Sushanth played the antagonist. ‘Ravanasura’ is going to be a seat-edge watchable thriller, as stated by the makers.