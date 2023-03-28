‘Ravanasura’ trailer: Ravi Teja turns out to be an artist of crimes

'Ravanasura' trailer opens with the multiple cut shots from the film forming a thrilling sequence. The trailer also hints at the active presence of romance and comedy in the film.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: ‘Ravanasura’ is Ravi Teja’s latest film, which is set to be released on April 7 worldwide in Telugu and Hindi. This is the first time Ravi Teja has played a grey-shaded character in his career. All credit goes to the writer Srikanth Vissa and the director Sudheer Varma for imagining and presenting Ravi Teja in such a terrific role. The makers released the trailer for the film today.

‘Ravanasura’ trailer opens with the multiple cut shots from the film forming a thrilling sequence. Then Ravi Teja is introduced with some stylish action bits. The trailer also hints at the active presence of romance and comedy in the film. Ravi Teja is seen as both a lawyer and a criminal, as noticed from the trailer.

Sushanth, who played the antagonist in the film, is just shown in a couple of shots. It looks like the makers of ‘Ravanasura’ don’t want to reveal much about the film in the trailer.

As the trailer moves forward, it shows the thrilling and intense elements much more deeply. The different shades of Ravi Teja, from a lawyer to a criminal, are very good at transformation. It can be expected from the trailer that Ravi Teja plays an unknown criminal in the film, and the screenplay might revolve around finding him among the mystery crimes.

A couple of dialogues (one with Ravi Teja, the artist of crimes, and the other quoted by the Joker at the end) are very interesting. What stands out technically in the ‘Ravanasura’ trailer is its background score by Bheems Ceciroleo.

However, ‘Ravanasura’ can be expected by the audience as a satisfying one in theatres. Well, we need to wait till April 7 when the makers reveal what they are actually hiding all these days, including today’s trailer.