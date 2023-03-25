Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Ravanasura trailer date locked

Ravanasura trailer is going to be released on March 28, as per the official announcement made today by the makers, Abhishek Pictures.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:01 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Ravanasura, Ravi Teja‘s upcoming film, has special attention among Telugu audiences. This is because the actor, who is well known for his mass appeal, turned to playing a gray character for the first time in his career. We have already witnessed how intense and terrific Ravi Teja is going to be in the film from its teaser. Now it’s time to see the extended version of that electrifying rage of Ravi Teja with the Ravanasura trailer.

Ravanasura is going to be released on April 7 in theatres worldwide in Telugu and Hindi. So the film’s makers have decided to release the trailer a week prior to that. Ravanasura trailer is going to be released on March 28, as per the official announcement made today by the makers, Abhishek Pictures. The trailer will be released at 4:05 PM on March 28. The makers stated that the fireworks will begin in advance keeping Sri Rama Navami (March 30) in mind. The makers are also looking to attach the Ravanasura trailer to the Dasara movie, which is going to be released on March 30 in theatres.

Ravanasura is written by young screenwriter Srikanth Vissa and directed by Sudheer Varma. RT Teamworks is also associated with the production of the film along with Abhishek Pictures. The film has a huge cast, including Sushanth, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, and Deeksha Nagarkar. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music for the film.

Ravanasura looked like a murder mystery from its teaser, where Ravi Teja can be expected to be seen as an unknown and brutal serial killer. Well, we need to wait and witness what the Ravanasura trailer reveals about the plot of the film.