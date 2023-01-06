Raveena Tandon gets cub named after her in Kanpur zoo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: Social responsibility towards the society has been a priority for several celebrities in tinsel town. Raveena Tandon is one of the actors in Bollywood who is known for her philanthropic work. Raveena’s movies have enthralled the audience for sure, but her other works of helping those in need have also helped her in gaining many fans over the years.

She has been a part of several charitable events and has regularly helped several NGOs. Raveena has also promoted several fundraisers on her social media. Recently, she inspired the Kanpur Zoo to name a cub after her.

She took to her social media to reply about this honour: “Great initiative @WildLense_India ! Good Going Kanpur zoo with all the rescue and rehabilitation work you doing! ♥…#kanpurzoo (sic).”

Great initiative @WildLense_India ! Good Going Kanpur zoo with all the rescue and rehabilitation work you doing! ♥️🙏🏻 #kanpurzoo https://t.co/7AdBWJkwCI — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 4, 2023

Raveena is also an avid animal lover and works towards the well-being of animals. She is known for her association with IDA India. Raveena has made several appearances at the fundraising events for the organisation. Through her appearances, Raveena had thrilled the audience with her strong views in support of animal welfare and animal rights.