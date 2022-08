Ravi Kiran bags javelin bronze in Indian Open National Para Athletics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student Ravi Kiran clinched bronze in the javelin throw at the 4th Indian Open National Para Athletics Meet held in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Ravi Kiran took home the medal with a throw of 31.17 metres in the final.