Ravi Teja to play govt officer in his next ‘Ramarao On Duty’

By | Published: 12:46 pm

The pre-look poster of actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie ‘Ramarao On Duty’ was formally unveiled by the makers on Monday. The firstlook motion poster hinted that the actor is playing the role of Ramarao, a government officer.

Coming to the first look poster, the actor in a half sleeve shirt and formal trousers, looks super stylish with trendy goggles on. The poster also features a swearing in letter of B Ramarao and an Ambassador car allotted to him can be seen in the background.

The movie is going to be the Mass Maharaja’s 68th film and Sarath Mandava is helming the project under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks. ‘Ramarao On Duty’ is touted to be a unique thriller with a story inspired from true incidents.

The film is in the initial stages of production. The shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad and the team is filming important scenes involving Ravi Teja and Divyansha Koushik who plays one of the female leads. ‘Ramarao On Duty’ will feature some surprising cast and top-notch craftsmen associated with it.

Music for the flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor.

