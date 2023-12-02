Ravinder Reddy’s ‘Retrospective’

Hyderabad-based photojournalist showcases his captivating visuals at State Art Gallery as part of Indian Photo Festival 2023

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Ravinder Reddy’s outstanding contributions include clicking poignant images of riots, disasters, politicos and celebs. — Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: From film celebrities and politicians to poignant images of earthquakes and communal riots, Hyderabad-based photographer Ravinder Reddy Duggempudi takes the spotlight at the ongoing Indian Photo Festival – 2023.

His exhibition ‘Retrospective’ is not merely a collection of captivating visuals but a testament to the profound impact he has had on the nation’s visual narrative.

Also Read Hyderabad: Valedictory function of Navigation course held at Begumpet

With over three decades of experience in the field, Ravinder Reddy commenced his career as a freelance photographer for regional publications like Deccan Chronicle, News Time, and India Today. Holding a post-graduate degree in English and a diploma in photography, he traversed across the country and internationally, covering various events.

Garnering notable recognition for his interview with the late underground Naxal leader Kondapalli Seetharamaiah, Ravinder always prioritised focusing on the human element in his photography, whether capturing the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya in 1992 or documenting the devastating Latur earthquake in 1993. His photograph of an infant buried under the debris during the earthquake made the cover page of ‘Time International’ magazine

Reflecting on his work during the Babri Masjid demolition, where one of his photographs graced the cover of ‘India Today’, he recalled the challenges of capturing images amidst tense situations. “It was one-of-a-kind experience to work in war-like situations. There was a huge resistance from the ‘kar sevaks’ against the media. The major concern was to capture images discreetly and ensure they were sent on time,” he says.

Labelling police firing at Basheerbagh in 2000 as the most challenging assignment in his career, he says, “A large group of people were pelting stones and that might have damaged the cameras. Stones are more dangerous than a bullet for a photographer.”

In 1994, Ravinder established his photo studio, “Ravi Press Photo,” specialising in news, fashion, and ethnic photography. Over the years, he collaborated with political figures such as K Chandrashekhar Rao, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and Narendra Modi, among others. Following an accident in 1996, he shifted his focus to film journalism and captured some of the earliest images of stars like Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu.

Ravinder held photo exhibitions in several parts of the world including Germany, the USA and the UK. Recognised with numerous national and State awards for his outstanding contributions to the field, he looks forward to future endeavours, including publishing books on his significant photography experiences.

The exhibition taking place at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur, is on view until December 7.