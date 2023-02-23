Rayapati resents Kanna’s entry into TDP

Senior leader of Telugu Desam Party in Guntur and former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao on Thursday said that nobody expect Chandrababu Naidu wanted former BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana in the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Guntur: Senior leader of Telugu Desam Party in Guntur and former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao on Thursday said that nobody expect Chandrababu Naidu wanted former BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana in the party.

Talking to media persons here, he expressed unhappiness over his entry and said Kanna would be defeated wherever he contests.

He said that Kanna Lakshminarayana, who was in the Congress party for a long time and served as the state president of the BJP before Somu Veerraju, was a bitter critic of the TDP in the past, particularly against him and Chandrababu Naidu.

“There is no sense in taking Kanna into TDP. He called me and Chandrababu names in public. Chandrababu says that the party needs him in the current political situation, but how many votes will Kanna get? When I contested for the Guntur Lok Sabha seat, and he contested for the Pedakurapadu Assembly, I got more votes,” he recalled.