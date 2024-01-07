Rayudu’s YSRCP exit: Cricket commitments take precedence over politics

Former Hyderabad-based Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu explains reason for leaving the party.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad-based Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who quit the YSRCP party nine days after joining, explained his reason for leaving the party on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Rayudu said he’s playing in a cricket tournament called ILT20 in Dubai for Mumbai Indians, and needs to stay away from politics while playing cricket there.

Rayudu recently joined the YSRCP party in the presence of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 7, 2024