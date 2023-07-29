RCC wall to be built to protect Khammam from Munneru flood: Puvvada

Published Date - 05:39 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed essential commodities and vegetables to people in flooded affected areas in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Proposals have been made to construct a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) wall along river Munneru to prevent flooding in Khammam city, informed Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

It was proposed to construct the RCC wall with an expenditure of Rs 147 crore. The matter would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the approval and sanction of funds, the minister said.

Ajay Kumar along with MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and Vadddiraju Ravichandra distributed essential commodities and vegetables to 1000 persons of flooded affected areas of Venkateswara Nagar, Padmavati Nagar, Bokkalagadda and Moti Nagar under the aegis of Puvvada Foundation here on Saturday.

He also launched a free health camp organised jointly by Puvvada Foundation and Mamata Hospital and distributed free medicines to the locals. Speaking on the occasion he assured that people affected by Munneru flood would be supported in all possible ways.

Despite the highest flooding in Munneru’s history, steps were taken to rescue people stranded in the flood. Efforts would be to compensate for the loss of household items. BRS party would always be ready to help the needy, Ajay Kumar said.

The minister alleged that some Congress leaders shamelessly engaged in selfish politics when the people were in distress. Public should not trust the words of Congress leaders, who cannot deliver anything they promised and what they were doing was a pre-election drama, he said.

Mayor P Neeraja, ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, AMC chairperson Dorepalli Swetha and SUDA chairman Vijay Kumar were among those present.

