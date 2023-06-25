Sunday, Jun 25, 2023
Home | Telangana | Real Estate Agents Clash In Adilabad

Real estate agents clash in Adilabad

Real estate agent sustained minor injuries after another real estate agent assaulted him following previous grudges

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 25 June 23
Real estate agents clash in Adilabad
Real estate agent sustained minor injuries after another real estate agent assaulted him following previous grudges

Adilabad: A real estate agent sustained minor injuries after another real estate agent assaulted him following previous grudges here on Saturday night.

Sources said that Zahir Khan sustained injuries to his hand when Adil attacked him with a knife at Vinayak Chowrasta in the town.

He alleged that he was assaulted again by henchmen of Adil at Khanapur area. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad, where his condition was stated to be stable.

The two were at loggerheads following a dispute over sharing house sites of a real estate venture.

LSEG_Growing

Related News

LSEG_Growing

Latest News