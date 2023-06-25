Real estate agents clash in Adilabad

Real estate agent sustained minor injuries after another real estate agent assaulted him following previous grudges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Real estate agent sustained minor injuries after another real estate agent assaulted him following previous grudges

Adilabad: A real estate agent sustained minor injuries after another real estate agent assaulted him following previous grudges here on Saturday night.

Sources said that Zahir Khan sustained injuries to his hand when Adil attacked him with a knife at Vinayak Chowrasta in the town.

He alleged that he was assaulted again by henchmen of Adil at Khanapur area. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad, where his condition was stated to be stable.

The two were at loggerheads following a dispute over sharing house sites of a real estate venture.