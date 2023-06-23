Nearly 16K units of sheep to be distributed in erstwhile Adilabad

Authorities say an action plan was finalised to give sheep to 15, 959 beneficiaries in composite Adilabad district by August end

Published Date - 08:40 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

File photo: Beneficiaries of sheep distribuction scheme with sheep

Adilabad: Nearly 16,000 units of sheep at subsidized prices would be given to the eligible beneficiaries in erstwhile Adilabad district. Authorities say an action plan was finalised to give sheep to 15, 959 beneficiaries in composite Adilabad district by August end.

In Nirmal district, 7,133 units would be given while 4,024 units are going to be distributed in Mancherial district. Adilabad and Kumram Bheem districs will get 3,300 units and 1,502 units respectively. A special android-based mobile phone application was developed to ensure transparency in implementation of the scheme for the first time.

Mancherial Animal Husbandry and Veterinary officer Dr Ramesh said that steps were being taken to give away the units at the earliest. He said the sheep were being procured from Kadapa, Prakasham, Ballari, Koppal, Solapur and Chandrapur towns. He recalled that 7,441 units were distributed in the district under the scheme’s first edition.

According to guidelines of the scheme, each unit would cost Rs 1.75 lakh as against Rs 1.25 lakh sanctioned in the first phase. Twenty one sheep would be given to an eligible beneficiary once he pays his contribution of Rs 43,750. A sum of 1,570 beneficiaries of Mancherial district and 2,200 in Adilabad have already paid the contribution. The units would be sanctioned to the beneficiaries once the government issues an order.

Expressing happiness on receiving a cheque of Rs 1,31, 250 from the Chief Minister, Bolaveni Odeulu said that he would venture into sheep rearing with the help of his 26-year long experience in the dairy sector. He opined that rearing sheep was easier than that of buffalos. He stated that the scheme cheered members of Golla and Kuruma communities.



More details:

No of beneficiaries to be covered in erstwhile Adilabad: 15,959

No of beneficiaries to be covered in Nirmal: 7,133

No of beneficiaries to be covered in Mancherial: 4,138

No of beneficiaries to be covered in Adilabad: 3,300

No of beneficiaries to be covered in Kumram Bheem Asifabad: 1,502

Beneficiaries got the scheme on launching in Mancherial: 18

Beneficiaries covered in Mancherial under list-A: 5,699

Beneficiaries covered in Mancherial under List-B: 1,742

Cost of each unit: Rs 1.75 lakh

Contribution of beneficiary: Rs 43,750

Procurement points: Kadapa, Prakasham, Ballari, Koppal, Solapur and Chandrapur