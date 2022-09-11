CM KCR condoles death of Krishnam Raju

The family members said he had been undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Hyderabad for sometime and his condition deteriorated in the wee hours leading to his demise.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has condoled the death of Krishnam Raju and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. He extended his condolences to the family members of the actor. He said the death of Krishnan Raju was a great loss for the Telugu film industry. He had also recalled the services of Krishnam Raju as a union Minister and also a Lok Sabha member.

The funeral rites are expected to be held on Sunday.

Known for his works in Telugu cinema, Krishnam Raju was popularly known as “Rebel Star” for his unique acting style and rebellious characters he had portrayed. He had starred in more than 183 feature films in his career and acted as antagonist in his early days of film career.

He had also joined politics in the late 1990s and was elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies respectively. He served as a union Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs in the Vajpayee government from 1999 to 2004.