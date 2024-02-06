Hyderabad: Two persons killed in road accident on Outer Ring Road

Two persons were killed in a road accident involving two different cars at Outer Ring Road Medchal

Published Date - 6 February 2024

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident involving two different cars at Outer Ring Road Medchal on Monday night.

According to the police, a victim Reddappa Reddy (59), a resident of Vanasthalipuram was returning in an Innova car after completing some work at Bachupally. When he reached ORR Medchal Exit No 6, a Mahindra XUV car coming in the opposite direction jumped the road median and landed on the car of Reddappa at a high speed.

“Reddappa got crushed in the car and sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. An engineering student Ganesh Reddy, of Kukatpally who was in the Mahindra XUV vehicle sustained injuries and died in a hospital while undergoing treatment,” said Medchal police.

There were a total of three persons in the Mahindra XUV car. While Ganesh was killed due to injuries, the other two are undergoing treatment. The police are investigating and verifying the driver of XUV was drunk.