People urged to follow speed limit, lane discipline on Outer Ring Road

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

The ORR is a 158-km long eight-lane access-controlled freeway. On the first two lanes, the maximum speed limit permitted is 100 kmph and for the third and fourth lanes, the maximum speed limit is 80 kmph.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) urged people using the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to strictly follow speed limits and lane discipline.

The ORR is a 158-km long eight-lane access-controlled freeway with four lanes on each side. On the first two lanes, the maximum speed limit permitted is 100 kmph and for the third and fourth lanes, the maximum speed limit is 80 kmph.

“Road users are requested to strictly follow speed limits and lane discipline to avoid accidents,” said HGCL in a tweet.

In case of any emergency on ORR (Kokapet to Ghatkesar), the person needs to dial emergency helplines 1066 and 105910 to report any emergency on the ORR (Taramatipet to Nanakramguda).

Commuters can also use the geo-tagged SOS box provided at every kilometre on both sides of the ORR to get emergency assistance. By pressing the push button, the person will get connected to the control centre.

The HGCL is soon launching a five-digit toll-free number, which will act as a one-stop destination to report all kinds of grievances on the ORR. To extend advanced emergency medical care to commuters injured in accidents on ORR, the HMDA had earlier set up 16 trauma care centres and 10 advanced life support ambulances at ORR interchanges.