Recognition for ICFAI Professor

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: The Case Centre, the UK-based independent home of the case method, has revealed the top 40 bestselling authors for 2019/20, which has Professor Debapratim Purkayastha of the AACSB-accredited ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad maintaining his position at the top of the list for the fifth year in a row.

Purkayastha is a professor of strategy at the ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad and is the director of the IBS Case Research Center. He is a renowned case method expert and has won numerous case method and other teaching awards, including the coveted ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Case Method’ award from The Case Centre.

Purkayastha said it was an honour to be in the list and also to see D Satish from ICFAI breaking into the list. “My confidence on the case method of teaching has been reinforced in these unusual and challenging times, and at IBS, we are entrenching it deeper into our curriculum,” he said. The other bestselling authors are from internationally reputed B-schools like Harvard Business School, IMD and INSEAD, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .