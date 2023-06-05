Recounting, re-verification of 1,338 scripts completed: TSLPRB

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:03 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Monday said that the recounting and re-verification of 1,338 scripts/OMR sheets of the candidates and final keys of all the Final Written Examinations (FWE), have been completed and the results of the same will be available from Tuesday, June 6, on the website www.tslprb.in, according to its Chairman, VV Srinivasa Rao here on Monday.

Candidates also have the chance to get their application data edited/modified in the presence of the representative of the Board (based on certificates/documents to be produced by the Candidates), just before verification of certificates, which will be taken-up in few days. Candidates who want to avail this service can do so from their individual login areas from 8 am on June 6 to 8 pm on June 8.

The TSLPRB officials clarified that this will be the last and only opportunity of editing or modifying the application data. After the certificate verification, no chances whatsoever will be allowed in the application data of the candidates.